Dispatcher’s 20 years lauded
Allen County commissioners recognized dispatcher Theresa Francis Tuesday for her 20 years with Allen County 911.
Chelsie Decker, Allen County 911 Director, understands how stressful a dispatcher’s job can be. That’s why she was full of praise for Theresa Francis, who was honored for 20 years of service in the role at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
“I want everyone to take a second and think about the newspaper headlines over the last 20 years,” Decker told those gathered in the courthouse basement. “Now, I want you to think about where most of those stories begin — where those first moments of someone’s worst day often start. They start with a call to 911.”
Commissioners presented Francis with a plaque celebrating her 20th anniversary. Francis was clear she’s not retiring. “I can’t afford it,” she joked. Decker, however, noted Francis’s compassion and skills likely play a role in her wanting to stick around.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
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