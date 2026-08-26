Kansas Department of Insurance recovers $29.2M

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Insurance assisted consumers with recovery of $29.2 million from insurance businesses in 2025 to more than double the amount the agency retrieved for policyholders during the previous year.

The office of Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said the department worked with consumers and companies in 2024 to recover $11.8 million for Kansans. In the 2025 annual report released Thursday, the agency documented a 147% year-to-year increase in cash recoveries for consumers.

“Complaints and inquiries equip the Department to hold insurance…