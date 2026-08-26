 | Wed, Aug 26, 2026
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Kansas Department of Insurance recovers $29.2M

Kansas consumers recovered millions more from insurers last year as complaints helped the state hold companies accountable.

By

State News

August 26, 2026 - 2:11 PM

Vicki Schmidt, the state's commissioner of insurance, says the Kansas Department of Insurance's investigation of more than 3,000 complaints led to a substantial increase in the amount of money recovered from companies on behalf of consumers in 2025. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Insurance assisted consumers with recovery of $29.2 million from insurance businesses in 2025 to more than double the amount the agency retrieved for policyholders during the previous year.

The office of Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said the department worked with consumers and companies in 2024 to recover $11.8 million for Kansans. In the 2025 annual report released Thursday, the agency documented a 147% year-to-year increase in cash recoveries for consumers.

“Complaints and inquiries equip the Department to hold insurance…

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