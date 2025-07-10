Kansas insurance commissioner tosses hat in gubernatorial ring

Another heavy hitter has entered the Kansas governor’s race — Republican State Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt.

Schmidt, a pharmacist by trade and a 14-year veteran of the Kansas Senate, announced her candidacy Wednesday, ending months of speculation over whether she would seek the job.

In a promotional video announcing her campaign, Schmidt poked fun at the mounting rumors, acting out scenarios where she’s asked about running for governor at the grocery store, the pickleball court, and the hairdresser’s.

“Look, I’m not always going to tell you what you want to hear. But I am going to tell you the truth,” Schmidt said. “So yes, I am running for governor of the great state of Kansas. Because it’s time Kansans have a governor that works as hard as they do.”

She joins a burgeoning GOP primary field with Secretary of State Scott Schwab, former Gov. Jeff Colyer and others with less statewide name recognition, including former Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara, podcaster Doug Billings and Wichita businesswomen Joy Eakins and Stacy Rogers.

The field of Democrats seeking to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has fewer contenders so far — consisting only of Overland Park state Sen. Cindy Holscher and personal fitness trainer Marty Tuley.

Despite largely keeping out of the political fray in her two terms as insurance commissioner, Schmidt has a track record of electoral success, racking up a higher percentage of the vote than any other statewide candidate the last time she was on the ballot.

Schmidt earned 63% of the vote in 2022 compared to Sen. Jerry Moran’s 60%, Schwab’s 58% and Kelly’s 49%.

“As insurance commissioner, I’ve fought every day to hold insurance companies accountable and make sure that Kansans have someone they can depend on when they need their insurance most,” Schmidt said in the video.

One of the Insurance Department’s key responsibilities is advocating for Kansans who submit complaints disputing insurance company denials and underpayments. The department set a state record in 2023, according to Schmidt’s office, by recovering $16 million for consumers.

Who is Vicki Schmidt?

Born and raised in Wichita, Schmidt married her high school sweetheart and graduated from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy, going on to practice as a local pharmacist for the next 40 years.

She was first elected to the Kansas Senate in 2005, representing the Topeka district that she calls home.

Schmidt’s campaign website is scant on policy details, and she did not respond to a request for comment. Her Republican opponents were quick to offer their own characterizations on Tuesday.

“Welcome to the race, Vicki Schmidt. Never Trumpers deserve a candidate, too,” Colyer said in a statement.

Schwab suggested Schmidt is insufficiently conservative, saying Kansans want a candidate “who can win in November, deliver true property tax relief, and help our shrinking rural communities.”

In 2023, Schmidt continued her duties as insurance commissioner while undergoing radiation treatment for breast cancer. She’s said she’s fully recovered, citing the ordeal in her campaign video as “the biggest challenge of my life.”