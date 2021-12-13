 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
Kansas OKs almost $15 million for more COVID-19 testing

With cases surging, this extends free testing for the virus across the state.

State News

December 13, 2021 - 9:57 AM

Lt. Gov. David Toland said the state is pledging an additional $15 million to go toward free testing for COVID-19. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas legislative leaders and the governor Thursday approved $14.9 million to extend state testing programs through the end of the year.

With COVID-19 cases rising in Kansas and the omicron variant looming, the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee requested the funds last month to maintain testing capacity across the state. The surge of cases from the delta variant sapped the budget, said Lt. Gov. David Toland, chairman of the SPARK executive committee.

Toland reaffirmed to the State Finance Council the importance of maintaining testing during a time when case numbers are climbing.

