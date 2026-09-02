Kansas primary voter turnout nears record

TOPEKA — The Aug. 4 primary election, which featured contentious races and a hot-button ballot question, had the second-highest primary voter turnout in Kansas history, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
More than 650,000 Kansans cast ballots on and leading up to the election, making it second only to turnout in the 2022 election, when more than 922,000 people voted.
Kansans in both elections were voting on pivotal ballot measures. This year, voters rejected a measure that attempted to turn Kansas Supreme Court seats into elected positions. In 2022, voters similarly rejected a measure that would have taken away abortion protections.
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced the turnout total Tuesday after state officials certified the results.
“Today’s certification reflects the hard work and dedication of election officials across Kansas,” Schwab said in a news release. “I am grateful to the 105 counties and the thousands of election workers who administered this election and ensured the results were accurately reported.”
Nearly 224,000 people voted in advance of the primary election. Schwab announced on Aug. 14 that all Kansas counties completed post-election audits, a process that ensures hand counts match ballot tabulation machines.
He said county election officials are preparing for the midterms in November. Voter registration is open through Oct. 13.
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