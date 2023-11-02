 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
Kansas to get naloxone vending machines

Naloxone vending machines, used to dispense drugs designed to reverse the effects of opioid use, will soon be placed in several counties across the state by Dec. 31.

By

State News

November 2, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Experts hope the free vending machines, seen above, will help Kansas curb opioid overdose deaths. Photo by DCCCA

Free naloxone vending machines will be placed in several counties across Kansas by the end of the year.

The machines will be in Douglas, Johnson and Wyandotte counties in northeast Kansas. They’ll also be placed in Crawford County in the southeast part of the state, and Reno and Sedgwick counties in south-central Kansas.

“Our goal is really to eliminate as many barriers as possible to getting naloxone in the hands of people,” said Chrissy Mayer with DCCCA, a nonprofit that helps distribute naloxone. “So this is just … one more way to equip people with a lifesaving drug essentially.”

