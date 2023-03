PARSONS — The Labette County Emergency Assistance Center is moving to a more centrally located space in Parsons.

The center, formerly located at 301 N. 30th, is in the process of moving to its new location at 2112 Belmont St., the Parsons Sun reported.

“So it’ll be easier for people to get to us from all aspects of town,” director Bess Stone Bolinger told the newspaper.