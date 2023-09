PARSONS — Iola finished in fourth place as a team at the Parsons JV tennis meet Tuesday.

Iola’s Madeline Wanker secured a first place finish in singles play. Bethany Miller also took second place in singles play for the Mustangs.

“Overall, the team played really well and almost got third place as a team, but lost to a coin toss due to a three- way tie,” Iola head coach Chris Belknap said.