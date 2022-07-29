Moran implores GOP colleagues to give a hoot about veterans

TOPEKA — U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall of Kansas split on a procedural motion leading to blockage of a bill expanding veterans’ eligibility for health care and benefits for medical conditions tied to burn pits and other toxins during military deployments.

The Senate motion failed Wednesday when Marshall and more than two dozen other Senate Republicans took exception to a revision of the Honoring Our PACT Act, which was previously approved by the House and Senate. The House passed 342-88 the amended bill to correct a technical flaw, but some GOP members of the Senate decided to object to that follow-up version.

In June, both Marshall and Moran voted with a bipartisan 84-14 majority in the Senate for the original bill. On the failed 55-42 procedural vote, Moran — not Marshall — sided with Democrats in support of the amended version.