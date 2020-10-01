Norman: State still battling first wave

TOPEKA — Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary Lee Norman on Wednesday said the state remains in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of infections will be worse when the second wave arrives.

An update on cluster cases shows 39 places in Kansas with active outbreaks, including Allen Community College with 6 active cases.

Between 3-5% of the state’s 2.9 million people have already been infected, Norman said, and the spread of the virus is shifting from large metropolitan areas into more rural communities.