Menu Search Log in

Norman: State still battling first wave

State health chief warns of more coronavirus surges to come. Allen Community College now listed as one of 39 "cluster sites" in Kansas.

By

State News

October 1, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, points out the relatively low number of deaths from the flu compared to COVID-19 during a news briefing Wednesday at the Statehouse. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary Lee Norman on Wednesday said the state remains in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of infections will be worse when the second wave arrives.

An update on cluster cases shows 39 places in Kansas with active outbreaks, including Allen Community College with 6 active cases.

Between 3-5% of the state’s 2.9 million people have already been infected, Norman said, and the spread of the virus is shifting from large metropolitan areas into more rural communities.

Related
September 24, 2020
September 17, 2020
July 9, 2020
May 28, 2020
Trending