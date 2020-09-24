Menu Search Log in

State reports clusters of COVID cases

KDHE releases list of COVID-19 clusters, showing the top spot is in Salina. Nursing homes and meatpacking plants report the most clusters.

By

State News

September 24, 2020 - 9:32 AM

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the agency revised information shared with the public about known clusters of COVID-19 infection. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a retooled list Wednesday of site-specific COVID-19 clusters that identified outbreaks of five cases or more occurring within the previous 14 days.

The original format for the KDHE report launched Sept. 9 defined clusters as businesses with at least 20 cases or as events and groups linked to five cases or more. It also included outbreaks that added as few as one new case within the prior 28 days. Those thresholds were questioned by journalists as insufficient and denounced by businesses as excessive.

In response, KDHE eliminated the distinction for purposes of this report — setting the benchmark in the new version at five regardless of locale.

