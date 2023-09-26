Nursing homes still struggle after pandemic

TOPEKA — Battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, staffing shortages and the strain of a population skewing older, the Kansas nursing home industry needs to be carefully monitored, advocates say.

“When you walk into an area after a tornado, where do you begin?” questioned Linda MowBray, president and CEO of the Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living during a Sept. 21 legislative conference on nursing home oversight. “Where do you even start to pick up the pieces?”

MowBray said 26 nursing homes had closed across the state in the past three years, an estimated seven counties have no nursing homes at all, and several other counties just have a long-term care unit in a hospital — an issue that could balloon as the average Kansas age shifts upward. Demographic reports estimate that by 2036, the number of Kansans 65 or older will grow by more than 40%.