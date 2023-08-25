Sheriff’s office agrees to destroy evidence from newspaper raid

TOPEKA — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office agreed Thursday to destroy digital files it copied from computers seized during the raid on the Marion County Record.

Bernie Rhodes, an attorney for the newspaper, raised concerns about whether law enforcement had altered a list of evidence from the raid and illegally held onto a previously undisclosed flash drive containing the copied files. He said he had prepared a formal court order to ensure the sheriff’s office followed through with its promise to destroy any evidence that hasn’t already been returned, including photos taken during the raids.

Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody led the Aug. 11 raid on the newspaper office and the publisher’s home — under the pretense that reporter Phyllis Zorn had committed identity theft by looking up public information through the Kansas Department of Revenue website. The computers, cellphones, hard drives and other items seized during the raid were held at a storage locker at the sheriff’s office.