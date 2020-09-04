Teacher’s virus tracking tool goes national

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Like a lot of teachers in the middle of a pandemic, Alisha Morris is anxious. Worried not only for students and teachers in her own district, which starts class next week, but for schools across the country.

So from her apartment in Johnson County, the Olathe West theater teacher began searching online for news stories about COVID-19 cases in schools.

What she discovered was depressing — and ultimately grabbed national headlines. In that first week alone in early August, she found about 330 schools across the country dealing with COVID-19. She also heard from teachers who fear the unknowns about what’s going to happen when they go back to their classrooms and whether enough people will be told about COVID-19 cases in schools, The Kansas City Star reports.