Unemployment stays low

TOPEKA — The Kansas unemployment rate hovered at 2.4% in April with more than 35,000 residents of the state searching for a job, state and federal officials said Friday.

Preliminary estimates by the Kansas Department of Labor and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed a decline in joblessness from 3.5% in April 2021. The agencies reported employment in Kansas reached 1.46 million last month, an increase of 22,900 in the past year.

“While the unemployment rate remained steady at 2.4% over the month, it has seen significant improvement over the year as more Kansans move from unemployed to employed,” said Amber Shultz, secretary of the state Department of Labor.