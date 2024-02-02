Steward of the land honored

HUMBOLDT — For Blake Mueller, farming is all about family.

He always hoped to return home after college and take over the farm where his father, Curt, had raised dairy cattle. It’s a legacy that already spans three generations. Mueller hopes to pass it on to his children.

Mueller’s efforts earned recognition with the 2024 Kansas Bankers Association Conservation Award. He will receive the Key Bankers Award Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Allen County Conservation District Annual Meeting at the North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St.