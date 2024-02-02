 | Fri, Feb 02, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Steward of the land honored

Blake Mueller will receive the 2024 Kansas Bankers Association Conservation Award in Allen County on Feb. 10. The Humboldt farmer is recognized for his commitment to preserving the soil through no-till and other conservation practices.

By

News

February 2, 2024 - 3:24 PM

Blake Mueller, a Humboldt farmer, is being awarded the 2024 Kansas Bankers Association Conservation Award for Allen County. He will be honored at the Allen County Conservation District annual meeting on Feb. 10. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — For Blake Mueller, farming is all about family.

He always hoped to return home after college and take over the farm where his father, Curt, had raised dairy cattle. It’s a legacy that already spans three generations. Mueller hopes to pass it on to his children.

Mueller’s efforts earned recognition with the 2024 Kansas Bankers Association Conservation Award. He will receive the Key Bankers Award Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Allen County Conservation District Annual Meeting at the North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St.

Related
February 3, 2023
February 9, 2022
February 22, 2018
February 8, 2010
Most Popular