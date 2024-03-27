 | Wed, Mar 27, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Texas’ migrant arrest law on hold

Texas’ migrant arrest law will remain on hold under new federal appeals court order that will likely prevent enforcement of a new immigration law.

By

News

March 27, 2024 - 2:53 PM

A Texas appeals court recently ordered the U.S. Border Patrol to stop cutting razor wire installed by Texas. Photo by Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Texas’ plans to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S. will remain on hold under a federal appeals court order that likely prevents enforcement of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s new immigration law until a broader decision on whether it is legal.

The 2-1 ruling late Tuesday is the second time a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has put a temporary hold on the the Texas law. It follows a confusing few hours last week the Supreme Court allowed the law to take effect, setting off anger and anticipation along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas authorities announced no arrests made under the law during that short window on March 19 before the appellate panel stepped in and blocked it.

Related
October 1, 2021
September 22, 2021
August 16, 2019
December 14, 2011
Most Popular