Toland: State is ‘back on track’

As leaders from 17 Southeast Kansas counties descended on Iola Thursday for a regional meeting of public officials, they faced road construction from three of the four directions heading into town.

That might have been a bit frustrating, Iola native Lt. Gov. David Toland told them, but those projects are a sign of all the good things happening in Kansas right now.

“This train is back on the right track and it’s gaining momentum,” he said, speaking as part of his dual role as Kansas Secretary of Commerce.