 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Toland: State is ‘back on track’

Lt. Gov. David Toland and Attorney General Derek Schmidt addressed a group of elected officials and department heads from 17 Southeast Kansas counties at a regional meeting Thursday. The featured speakers talked about some of the challenges, litigation and success stories in the state.

News

September 24, 2021 - 4:32 PM

Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Rep. Kent Thompson share a laugh as Lt. Gov. David Toland tells a “dad joke.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

As leaders from 17 Southeast Kansas counties descended on Iola Thursday for a regional meeting of public officials, they faced road construction from three of the four directions heading into town.

That might have been a bit frustrating, Iola native Lt. Gov. David Toland told them, but those projects are a sign of all the good things happening in Kansas right now.

“This train is back on the right track and it’s gaining momentum,” he said, speaking as part of his dual role as Kansas Secretary of Commerce. 

