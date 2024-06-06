Tornadoes hit Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Tornado-spawning storms tearing across the eastern U.S. killed a toddler in a Detroit suburb and injured at least five in Maryland on Wednesday and left another eight people hurt in Ohio early Thursday.

Officials in Livonia, Michigan, said the tornado tore through several neighborhoods on Wednesday afternoon and developed so quickly that there was no advance notice from the National Weather Service or others that would have normally led to the activation of warning sirens.

The storm uprooted a massive tree that fell on one family’s house and came through the roof, landing on a bed where a woman and her 2-year-old were sleeping, officials said. Crews worked for nearly an hour to remove the roof and parts of the tree and then lift the tree to get the victims out.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The mother was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 2-week-old sibling who was in a crib in a separate room was not injured but taken to a hospital for an evaluation.