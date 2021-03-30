Women power coming to the Bowlus stage

Get ready for some women power.
The Bowlus Fine Arts Center will soon welcome Divas3, three female singers covering the biggest hits from the greatest divas in music history.
Performances will be at 2 and 7 p.m. on April 17 on the main stage at the Bowlus.
COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, which include wearing masks and social distancing. Because of that, tickets are available only by advance purchase by calling 620-365-4765.
The concept — a trio of women singing the most powerful songs from iconic women over the past four decades — actually came from producer Nancy Allen. She brought together women singers she had known in some form or another, and created the show about eight years ago.
The women have changed over the years, with a lineup that now includes Kirbi Jo Long, Emily Yates and Tracy Distefano.
Long has been part of the group since the beginning, with Distefano having the next longest tenure. She spoke with the Register about the group’s performance.
“It’s an awesome show. It’s fun. It’s classy but we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” she said.
“There are amazing songs and great arrangements. We get to harmonize but have solo moments too. It’s scripted but not scripted. If there’s something fun happening or someone in the audience who is a lot of fun, we will make it a whole thing.”
Yes, be prepared to interact with the performers, Distefano warned.
“We love it when people respond,” she said. “We just want to see you guys have fun. Let’s have a good time together.”
And to prove they don’t take themselves too seriously, Distefano shared a slightly embarrassing tale from the road. During a show, the side zipper of her dress ripped. She ran around backstage at an unfamiliar theater, searching for a safety pin or something to secure her dress. Nothing could be found, and soon it was time for her to take the stage.
She did.
Half the audience laughed as she walked out, her open zipper showing nearly everything. The other half couldn’t see from their angle, so after the song, Distefano turned and showed them why everyone was laughing.
“I think people appreciate when you overcome something like that,” she said.
THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic put a stop to the Divas3 performances last year.
The group was performing in Florida when the outbreak happened, and it seemed to follow them from show to show.
“We were running in front of the pandemic,” Distefano said. “We would perform in a theater, then a day or two later it would shut down.”
The group performed in December, but the Bowlus show will be their first one since then.
“We are just excited to be on stage,” Distefano said.
The show is a trip down memory lane, she said.
“A lot of these songs take you back to special moments in your life.”
Audience favorites tend to be “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston and songs by Dolly Parton.
“It all comes down to the music. You realize how many incredible artists are out there that are women. In all different genres. We’re honoring that power and that creativity.”
And lest you think this show is just for women, men tend to be huge fans. They may not always realize that until after the show though, Distefano said.
“My favorite thing to hear is after the show, men will say, ‘My wife drug me here but I really enjoyed that,’” Distefano laughed. “There’s something for everybody.”