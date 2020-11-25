Menu Search Log in

Britain prepares to roll out vaccine

British officials are cautiously optimistic that life may start to return to normal by early April.

By

World News

November 25, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Until a vaccine is discovered, Kansans must remain vigilant in their defense against COVID-19.

LONDON (AP) — With major COVID-19 vaccines showing high levels of protection, British officials are cautiously — and they stress cautiously — optimistic that life may start returning to normal by early April.

Even before regulators have approved a single vaccine, the U.K. and countries across Europe are moving quickly to organize the distribution and delivery systems needed to inoculate millions of citizens.

“If we can roll it out at a good lick … then with a favorable wind, this is entirely hypothetical, but we should be able to inoculate, I believe on the evidence I’m seeing, the vast majority of the people who need the most protection by Easter,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday after vaccine makers in recent weeks have announced encouraging results. “That will make a very substantial change to where we are at the moment.”

Related
November 16, 2020
September 9, 2020
August 11, 2020
June 12, 2020
Trending