Finland and Sweden likely to apply for membership to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

The Kremlin has warned of “military and political repercussions” if the Swedes and Finns decide to join NATO.

May 10, 2022 - 3:47 PM

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin walk prior to a meeting on whether to seek NATO membership, in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 13, 2022. (Paul Wennerholm/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Key decision-makers in non-aligned Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week in what could be a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles to make decisive gains in Ukraine.

If Finland’s president and the Social Democrats who govern both countries ignore Moscow’s warnings and come out in favor of accession, NATO could soon add two new members right on Russia’s doorstep.

Such an expansion by the Western military alliance would leave Russia surrounded by NATO countries in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic, as well as represent a serious setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

