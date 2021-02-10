Stranded trio survive on coconuts for 33 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — Two men and a woman were rescued from a deserted island Tuesday after surviving on coconuts for 33 days, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard spotted people waving flags Monday as it was on a routine air patrol of the waters around Anguilla Cay, in a chain of islands between the Lower Keys and Cuba. The Coast Guard picked up the case as a rescue mission and returned to drop water, food and a radio to them on Monday.
A helicopter crew picked them up Tuesday and flew them to the Lower Keys Medical Center. None of them appeared seriously hurt.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.