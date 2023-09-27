 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
US secures release of soldier who entered North Korea in July

North Korea agreed to release American soldier Travis King, who entered the country in July. Why King crossed into North Korea remains a mystery.

World News

September 27, 2023 - 3:22 PM

In this photo taken in Seoul on Aug. 16, 2023, a man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of US soldier Travis King (center), who ran across the border into North Korea while part of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea's border on July 18. Photo by Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has secured the release of a U.S. soldier who sprinted across a heavily fortified border into North Korea more than two months ago, and he is on his way back to America, officials announced Wednesday. U.S. ally Sweden and rival China helped with the transfer.

Left unanswered were questions of why Pyongyang—which has tense relations with Washington over the North’s nuclear program, support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and other issues—had agreed to turn him over and why the soldier had fled in the first place.

North Korea had abruptly announced earlier Wednesday that it would expel Pvt. Travis King— though some had expected the North to drag out his detention in hopes of squeezing concessions from Washington at a time of high tensions between the two countries.

