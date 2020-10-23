Adam (A.C.) Russell Church, 43, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in a motorcycle accident near Owasso, Okla. He was born Dec. 7, 1976, in Iola, to Fred K. Church and Janet G. (Lord) Church.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents; and two cousins, Justin Snavely and Kelly Lord.
Adam is survived by his parents, Fred Church (Vicki), Iola, and Janet Church, Iola; daughter, Destiny Henry, Iola; sons, Marcel Church, Suffolk, Virginia, Trace Church, Tulsa, Evan Kent Church, Iola; step-daughter, Shay Converse, Tulsa; sister, Amy Dozier and fianceé, Eddie Scales, Iola; brothers, Thomas Church (Amy), Fort Worth, Texas, Freddie Church, Wichita.
Cremation has taken place and the family is planning a memorial service for a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Adam Church Memorial Fund, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.