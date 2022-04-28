Mark Henry

Mark A. Henry, age 68, of Gas, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at KU Cambridge Towers, Kansas City, Kan.
He was born in Iola on Oct. 28, 1953, to George “Bud” and Ruthie (Pierson) Henry. He graduated from Iola High School, Class of 1971.
He married Kandra Smith and they later divorced. They had one daughter, Amy Dawn, and one son, Jarred, from that union.
He married Jerri McKee June 4, 1982. Jerri had one son, Chad.
Mark worked at Cyrus Truck Line from 1973 to 1983 until the company sold. He then worked at Copy Products, Inc. in Iola from Dec. 13, 1983, until he retired on March 20, 2020. Mark served on the Gas City Council for several years as well.
Mark was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Dawn; and his parents, Bud and Ruthie Henry.
Mark is survived by Jerri of the home; sons, Chad McKee and wife, Terri, Jacksonville, Fla., and Jarred Henry and wife, Niki, Oskaloosa; three grandchildren, Jesse Malloy, Tulsa, Okla., Taner McKee, Tulsa, and Lizzie Henry, Oskaloosa; one great-grandchild, Ashe Malloy, Tulsa; brothers and sisters, Rick and Nancy Henry of Iola, Tim and Teresa Henry of Iola, Tom and Jamie Henry of Guy, Ark., Maggie Barnett of Iola, Pat and Ted Spencer of Gas, and Julie and Dave Mader of Nevada, Mo.; 24 nieces and nephews and 24 great-nieces and great-nephews and three great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; as well as his golf family, just ordinary guys he loved dearly, at Allen County Country Club; and all of the people he met through work, and whomever he met.
A funeral to honor the life of Mark will be Monday, May 2, with Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 o’clock at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. Burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Gas.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
