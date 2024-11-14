Charlie Stokes

Charles “Charlie” Wilford Stokes, age 80, passed away at his home in Humboldt on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.
Charlie was born on Dec. 7, 1943, in Latham, Kansas, to Bertlum and Lois (Ryan) Stokes. In 1945, the family moved to Moran and lived there until 1954 when they moved to La Harpe. Charlie attended a country school near their home in Moran, then attended school in La Harpe, where he graduated high school.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; children, Tammy and Lisa; and siblings, William, Virginia “Gee,” Allen, Harlen, Robert, Donald, James, John, Mary, Bertlum “Junior,” Darrell, Samuel, and Linda.
He is survived by sons, Dean (Carla) and Donnie (Kati) Stokes.
A graveside memorial service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Gas City Cemetery in Gas, at 10 a.m. The family will greet friends the evening prior on Friday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Venue in Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
