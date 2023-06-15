David Shinn

David Alan Shinn, age 76, a resident of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his home in Uniontown.
He was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Fort Scott, the son of James Orval Shinn and Thora May Nichols Shinn. Alan graduated from Iola High School, Allen County Community College and Emporia State University. He received a master’s degree from Pittsburg State University in 1971.
He married Rebecca Emert on May 29, 1969, at Iola.
Alan served as a math teacher for Uniontown USD 235 for 50 years. He loved teaching the fundamentals of math and his students often placed well in area math competitions. Aside from working in the classroom, Alan also served as the Uniontown High School assistant football coach and the girls’ golf and softball coach. He also drove a school bus for 25 years. In addition to teaching, Alan served two years as the Uniontown City Clerk and also worked weekends in the office at the Fort Scott Sale Barn for many years.
Alan was a longtime member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Uniontown where he had served as a Deacon. During the church’s remodeling project, Alan became familiar with the Volunteer Christian Builders Association and went on to help with other building projects. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting deer and turkey as well as fishing at Roaring River.
Survivors include his wife, Becky; his children, Kevin Shinn (Diana) of Uniontown, and Melissa Gage (Jason) of Louisburg; six grandchildren, Emily Jefferis (Austin), Holly Richwine (Dylan), Lauren Shinn, and Brayden, Bryce and Brock Gage and a great-grandson, Kase Jefferis. Also surviving is a brother, Jack Shinn, of Pittsburg.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mark Shinn.
The Rev. Marty Dewitt will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Uniontown. Burial will follow in the Turkey Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Shinn Family Scholarship or First Missionary Baptist Church and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Fort Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement