Earnest Wright

Earnest P. Wright went to join his wife Betty Joe Wright on July 5, 2023. Cremation has been requested.
He was born to Lester and Agnes Wright in Fort Scott, on Jan. 26, 1932.
He and Betty had five children, Linda Doyle and Joe (deceased) of Virginia, Kathy Kelly and Dennis of Bennington, Becky Julich and Bob (deceased) of Forsyth, Mo., Debbie Bockover and Lyle of Olathe and Ernie Wright and Donna of Chanute.
He is survived by several grandchildren and great-randchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his parents, sister Mary, and brother Oliver.
He worked for Wonder Bread for over 30 years.
No services are planned. A private burial will be scheduled later. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 102 N Grant, Chanute, KS 66720.
