Gene Smith

April 13, 1926 — Dec. 19, 2021

Obituaries

December 22, 2021 - 9:16 AM

Melvin “Gene” Smith, 95, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Iola. 

Gene, also known as “Smitty,” was born April 13, 1926, to Augustus “Gus” and Elizabeth (Smoot) Smith just east of Humboldt. He served in the U.S. Army.

In 1988, Gene married Elva Dean (Thomas) Smith and gained three stepchildren. She survives, as do children Michael (Leah) Oswald and Cynthia (Brad) Hesse.

He was preceded in death by a stepson, Verne Oswald Jr.

Private family services are planned. 

Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com. 

