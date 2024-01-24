Harold Houk

Harold Weldon Houk, 92, of Moran, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Moran Manor.
He was born March 29, 1931, Moran, to Russell Eugene and Jennie May (Whitlow) Houk.
He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956.
He married Joy L. Rinehart on April 3, 1960, at Humboldt United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include daughter Brenda Armstrong of Moran.
The family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Moran United Methodist Church. A private family inurnment will be at the Moran Roseland Cemetery.
Advertisement
Advertisement