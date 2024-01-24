 | Wed, Jan 24, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Harold Houk

March 29, 1931-Jan. 12, 2024

Obituaries

January 24, 2024 - 1:44 PM

Harold Weldon Houk, 92, of Moran, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Moran Manor. 

He was born March 29, 1931, Moran, to Russell Eugene and Jennie May (Whitlow) Houk. 

He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. 

He married Joy L. Rinehart on April 3, 1960, at Humboldt United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include daughter Brenda Armstrong of Moran.

The family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Moran United Methodist Church. A private family inurnment will be at the Moran Roseland Cemetery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
June 16, 2021
November 9, 2015
November 3, 2014
April 2, 2010
Most Popular