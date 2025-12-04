 | Thu, Dec 04, 2025
James Smail

Dec. 14, 1980 - Nov. 28, 2025

December 4, 2025 - 2:19 PM

James Aaron Smail, 44, of Iola, died Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, at his home.

James was born Dec. 14, 1980, in Iola, to Ronald D. Smail and Deborah A. (Hawk) Smail.

James attended school in Iola. He graduated from Northeast Oklahoma Technical Center with a degree in marine mechanics.

James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gary and Beverly Hawk and Wayne and Vivian Smail.

James is survived by his parents; son, Alexander James Smail; and stepson, Xavier Kraus.

Memorials are suggested to the Alexander Smail College Fund, and are to be made payable to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.

