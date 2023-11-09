Larry Foster

Larry Gene Foster, age 80, died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1942 at St. John’s Hospital in Iola to Benjamin Thurston and Grace Martha (Cornell) Foster.
He married Joyce Cecelia King on Nov. 23, 1963, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Ray Foster; three brothers, Benjamin Thurston Foster, Jr., Albert William Foster, George Lane Foster; and sister, Martha McGaugh.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce C. Foster; two sons, Daniel G. Foster of Overland Park, and Andrew L. Foster of Olathe; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Teal of Chanute; and brother, Kenneth E. Foster of Conway Springs.
The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Hospice or St. John’s Catholic Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
