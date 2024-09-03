Marcia Herder

Marcia (Frederick) Herder passed away Friday, Aug. 30. She was born Aug. 4, 1950, the daughter of Phillips H. and Edna J. Peet of Kent, Conn.
On May 8, 1970, she married John E. (Jack) Frederick in Kent, Conn.
She spent the next 35 years raising their three children and helping Jack on their farm in rural Humboldt, Kan. They were the great joy of her life.
She worked for Gates Rubber Co., for 18 years while her kids were in college and Jack’s health began to decline. Jack passed away in 2005.
On May 23, 2010, she married Kenneth Herder. They enjoyed farming together, and Kenny made her last years very happy ones.
Marcia was preceded in death by her husband Jack and granddaughter Danika. She is survived by son Dale of Humboldt; daughter Sara (Mike) of Gas; and Paul (Mara) of Mulberry; six grandchildren, Kyndal Meers (Aaron) and their future daughter (Marcia’s great-granddaughter), of Columbia, Mo.; Brayden (Avrey) Frederick, of Chanute; Kaidan Frederick, of Yates Center; and Abraham, Ruth, and Leo Frederick of Mulberry; brothers David and Roger Peet and sisters Margaret (Vaughn) Rinehart and Mary (Bill) Gawel.
Marcia requested cremation and a private family service. Memorials may be sent to Cherry Street Youth Center in Chanute. Countryside Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Advertisement
Advertisement