Retabess Ling

Retabess passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in Iola.
Retabess Northway Ling was born Sept. 29, 1930, on a farm southeast of Moran, to Edith (Meek) and Roy Duff Northway.
She attended Walnut Grove, a one-room country school near Moran, and Moran and Iola high schools. She graduated from Iola High School in 1947. She later earned a BS and an MS degree from Emporia State University, with post graduate studies.
On June 1, 1950, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Alto Ling. In 1958, they became parents of nine-year-old twin boys, Jerry Wayne and Larry Dale.
Retabess started her teaching career in 1947 at the age of 16 in Waverly, a one-room country school north of LaHarpe. Her 44 years of teaching elementary children included five years at one-room country schools in Waverly, Union and Enterprise; six years at Gas; eight years at Humboldt, and 25 years in Iola public schools. She taught elementary art for 10 years of her career in Iola, and the last 15 years as a fourth-grade teacher at McKinley Elementary School. She was named teacher of the year by her peers in 1978-79 and Citizen of the Year by the Iola Lions Club in 1991. She was also nominated to the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame in 1991. She served 10 years on the board of the Allen County Historical Society during which time the Funston House was moved to the Iola Square. She became a charter member of the Eta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, Honorary International Teachers Sorority in 1950 and continued to be a member until her death. She served that organization in several local and state offices. She was a lifetime member of KNEA and NEA, educational associations and was a member of Allen County Retired School Personnel.
Retabess and her husband were fortunate travelers to 23 countries, most of the 50 states and two cruises. After retirement they spent the winters on the Texas Gulf Coast in a fifth-wheel travel trailer for 17 years.
Retabess was very loving, compassionate, and giving. Her love for all children knew no bounds to which her former students will testify. She had a special love for her grandchildren and their families. She enjoyed being a farmer’s wife and sharing time with her husband in his farming operation. She enjoyed watching KU Jayhawk basketball. She was an ardent fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. She had many passions including teaching, reading, traveling, and collecting antiques. Her greatest passion was using her creative skills. She created large stained glass pieces, and a made a sculpted bronze statue. Her glass jewelry designs and creations are worn by many friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Kenny; her sons, Jerry Wayne and Larry Dale; her parents; her sisters, Ione Snyder, Irma Mefford, and Bonnie Hensley; her brother, Roy Junior “Curly” Northway and infant brother, Wilbur Harold Northway.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Dorothy Arlene Ling; her grandchildren and their families, Marryha Ling Foster and retired Colonel Kirk and their son Dralen and his wife Devon, Shane and Libby Ling and their son Gannon and daughter Annika, Eric and Kirsten Ling, Aaron Ling and his daughters Alissa, Sarah, Kayla, and Bella, Jeremy and Sarah Ling and their daughters Kailey and Chloe, and sons Riley, Colby and Kaison, Floriann Ling and daughters, Skylar and Julian, Kenneth and Marie Ling and their sons Brecken, Braiden, and Bryer, Jason and Susie Hodge and their daughter Trinity, Pebbles and Dan Gauer; her sister, Patsy Northway Krokstrom; her sister-in-law, Wanda Ling Waugh and husband Truman; her dear friend and caregiver, Elbert Nelson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, U.S. 54, Iola, followed by a funeral service at 11 o’clock. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
