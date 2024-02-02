Robin Boyer

Robin C. Boyer, age 71, passed away peacefully the morning of Jan. 27, 2024, at his family home in Iola.
Robin was born in Iola to Marvin E. Boyer and Ruth M. (Haney) Boyer. He is the middle child of five. He provided internet throughout Southeast Kansas via Nautilus Commercial Data Systems for over 30-plus years. He graduated from Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo., in 1970. Robin was an amateur licensed HAM radio buff, callsign (N0PWB).
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Boyer; and daughter, Evion Boyer.
Robin is survived by his children, Karlea, Hailey, Cassandra, and Ethan Boyer; grandchildren, Kai and Kaeden Clark; and siblings, Lisa Nicholson, Lynn Catron, and Jon Boyer.
A visitation with the family present will be Thursday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Condolences to Robin’s family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
