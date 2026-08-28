Roxanna Luttrell

Roxanna “Roxie” Caudell Luttrell, 68, of Iola, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
Roxanna was born April 14, 1958, in Fredonia, to J.T. and Lois Caudell.
She is survived by her daughters, Erica Badders of Iola and Courtney Badders of Burlington.
A celebration life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Roxie may be made to Luke’s Legacy, Phoenix Foundation or ACARF, and left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.
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