Sondra Peterson

Sondra Sue Peterson, 74, of Yates Center, passed away Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, at the Harry Hynes Hospice Unit in Wichita.
Sondra was born Feb. 11, 1947, at Pittsburg, the daughter of Robert L. and Gail Dean (Parkhurst) Stobart. She spent her childhood in Pittsburg and Girard.
On August 3, 1963, she and Francis E. “Pete” Peterson were married at the Baptist Parsonage in Girard. They would become the parents of three daughters. They made their home in Girard until moving to Yates Center in 1975.
Sondra sold Avon in Girard and after moving to Yates Center was employed by Steiner Sundries, Everybody’s Grocery, and Hi Way Food Basket. In 1984 she began a 29 year career as secretary at the Yates Center Elementary School.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Girard and then the First Presbyterian Church in Yates Center. She was a long-time active member of Golden Rod Chapter #163, Order of the Eastern Star. She also prepared and served many meals for the Masons and Shriners. She enjoyed playing golf and had been an avid bowler, traveling to tournaments around the state and country. She and Pete had been members of The Mariners for several years. She also loved to scrapbook. Sondra and Pete enjoyed traveling to many destinations including Sondra’s favorite, Colorado. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. But most important to her was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She leaves behind Pete, her husband of more than 57 years; daughters, Krista Reed (Craig) of Winfield, Barbara Scheibmeir (Mike Headding) of Wichita, and Jolene Haas (Kane) of Madison; grandchildren, Josh Reed, Kari Nattier (Dustin), Chad Reed, Ryan Scheibmeir, Sara Scheibmeir, and Quentin Haas; a great-grandchild, Whitley Nattier; bonus family, Andrew Headding (Danielle), Jana Headding, Spencer Headding, Brantley Headding, and Brenley Headding, all of Wichita; four brothers, Bill Stobart of Pittsburg, Gary Stobart of Pittsburg, Greg Stobart (Lesly) of Wichita, and Mark Stobart (Dawna) of Rogers, Ark.; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center.
The family will meet with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to “Friends for Life” or Golden Rod Chapter #163, O.E.S., and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, Kansas 66783.
