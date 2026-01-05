Spring Sutterby

Spring Susanne Sutterby, age 69, Iola, passed away Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, at her home.
Spring was born in Iola Jan. 7, 1956, to Richard and Wanda (Pope) Lytle.
She was a 1974 graduate of Iola High School and was employed by Microtronics, LLC until declining health forced her to stay at home.
Spring married Roland Sutterby June 1, 1974.
She is survived by her husband, Roland; son, Quentin Sutterby (Megan Phillips) and their children, Ethan Sutterby, Alannah Sutterby and Amelia Sutterby; daughter, Kelci Maier (Sean) and their son, Lucas; sister, Sandy Gavin (Leo) of Wichita; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Wanda Lytle.
Spring had a love for photography, and she adored all of the pets in her life — there was almost always a dog in the home that was without a doubt spoiled rotten. She was immensely proud of her father’s service in the Marines and her mother’s past involvement in the local Veterans Committee.
Cremation will take place under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home. Spring insisted on not having a funeral, but she voiced to Roland that she would like her 70th birthday to be honored, even if she wasn’t there for it. There will be a covered dish luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, at the John Silas Bass North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St., in Iola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ACARF or the Marines Memorial Foundation at marinesmemorial.org.
