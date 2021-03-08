All too often, powerful men use their status to take advantage of women

Facing growing pressure to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday instead offered an apology. Of sorts.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” the Democrat said during a televised news conference. “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it. And frankly I am embarrassed.”

Though he never named the “people” to whom he was referring, Cuomo was clearly speaking of Lindsey Boylan, Charlotte Bennett and Anna Ruch. In recent weeks, the three women have publicly accused the three-term governor of unwanted touching, flirting and kissing in various incidents over the last few years. Boylan and Bennett worked with and for the governor; Ruch encountered him at a wedding in 2019, where, she said, he approached her out of the blue and put his hands on her bare lower back and her face (there’s a photo), and then kissed her cheek.