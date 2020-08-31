Biden muddles what evangelicals, Catholics consider a faithful life

Joe Biden’s nomination for president poses a conundrum for Catholics, especially.
As a practicing Catholic, Biden makes no bones about how his faith influences his life. And if elected, Biden will rely on that faith to influence his decisions.
He’s the real deal, growing up in a working-class Irish Catholic family and attending Catholic schools.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives