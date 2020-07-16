CDC’s diminished role a blow to transparency in fight against virus

Forgive us for being skeptical, but President Trump’s order for all medical centers to cease reporting their COVID-19 patient data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounds fishy.

The order was issued in a low-key memo to governors and their hospitals on Friday, to take effect Wednesday.

Hospitals now are to direct their COVID-19 data to a third party entity, TeleTracking, where, we fear, it will be cataloged under “Do Not Disturb.”