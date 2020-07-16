CDC’s diminished role a blow to transparency in fight against virus

Forgive us for being skeptical, but President Trump’s order for all medical centers to cease reporting their COVID-19 patient data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounds fishy.
The order was issued in a low-key memo to governors and their hospitals on Friday, to take effect Wednesday.
Hospitals now are to direct their COVID-19 data to a third party entity, TeleTracking, where, we fear, it will be cataloged under “Do Not Disturb.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives