CDC’s diminished role a blow to transparency in fight against virus

July 16, 2020 - 9:31 AM

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images/TNS

Forgive us for being skeptical, but President Trump’s order for all medical centers to cease reporting their COVID-19 patient data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounds fishy.

The order was issued in a low-key memo to governors and their hospitals on Friday, to take effect Wednesday.

Hospitals now are to direct their COVID-19 data to a third party entity, TeleTracking, where, we fear, it will be cataloged under “Do Not Disturb.”

