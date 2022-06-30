Cassidy Hutchinson isn’t a hero

In the end, the person who told us, under oath, what the president was doing as a violent mob descended on the U.S. Capitol wasn’t Mark Meadows or anyone else in Donald Trump’s inner circle.

It was a 25-year-old woman who had far less authority than any of them.

Cassidy Hutchinson, principal aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was the key witness in the Jan. 6 committee’s surprise hearing Tuesday, delivering harrowing testimony that recounted how the president and his closest advisers knew Jan. 6 could lead to violence but did nothing to stop it.