Epstein survivors deserve answers
The Department of Justice has failed survivors. I urge Americans to demand that the DOJ release the remaining files, open criminal investigations into Epstein’s potential conspirators and pursue accountability wherever the evidence leads — no matter how inconvenient.
Published: November 2, 2026
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The Department of Justice has failed survivors. I urge Americans to demand that the DOJ release the remaining files, open criminal investigations into Epstein’s potential conspirators and pursue accountability wherever the evidence leads — no matter how inconvenient.
For years, the Jeffrey Epstein case has been treated like entertainment in this country. A spectacle, a conspiracy theory, an endless cycle of headlines. Republicans versus Democrats. Left versus right.
The release of the Epstein files has given the public an extraordinary look at the scale of what happened.
But more than 2 million pages remain unreleased. There are still questions about what happened, who knew, what was missed and what still needs to be investigated.
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Elizabeth Stein – Guest opinion for USA Today
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