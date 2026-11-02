Epstein survivors deserve answers

The Department of Justice has failed survivors. I urge Americans to demand that the DOJ release the remaining files, open criminal investigations into Epstein’s potential conspirators and pursue accountability wherever the evidence leads — no matter how inconvenient.
An exterior view shows the “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” which contains bound volumes of the Epstein files, containing a total of 3.5 million pages in 3,437 bound volumes, displayed as a tribute to the survivors and victims of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
by Elizabeth Stein – Guest opinion for USA Today
Published: November 2, 2026
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The Department of Justice has failed survivors. I urge Americans to demand that the DOJ release the remaining files, open criminal investigations into Epstein’s potential conspirators and pursue accountability wherever the evidence leads — no matter how inconvenient.

For years, the Jeffrey Epstein case has been treated like entertainment in this country. A spectacle, a conspiracy theory, an endless cycle of headlines. Republicans versus Democrats. Left versus right. 

The release of the Epstein files has given the public an extraordinary look at the scale of what happened.

But more than 2 million pages remain unreleased. There are still questions about what happened, who knew, what was missed and what still needs to be investigated. 

Elizabeth Stein – Guest opinion for USA Today

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