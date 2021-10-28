How to cope with the anguish of an accidental death

Even as he is surrounded by loving friends and family, actor Alec Baldwin may well feel all alone in the world. In a split second, he learned how capricious life can be, and how we have far less control over ourselves and our world than we like to believe.

By his own account, Baldwin is traumatized, in the grip of shock, grief and guilt after firing a prop gun last Thursday on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust,” killing the film’s cinematographer and injuring the director. The actor had been assured the gun did not contain live ammunition, law enforcement officials said.

Horrible images of the shooting and the aftermath are likely dominating his consciousness. He may feel numb or spacey, then crash back down to earth in a sea of despair. In a statement on Twitter on Friday, Baldwin wrote, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”