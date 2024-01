On Thursday, Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said it makes no sense to expand the state’s health insurance program for the poor and disabled because, “You have a fixed market of doctors that will take Medicaid, and if you add tens of thousands of people to that, you by nature will displace” their current patients.

By Masterson’s logic, if we broaden the rolls, others will be displaced. Current patients would have to make way for new patients.

He’s wrong.