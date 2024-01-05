Securing our elections

Here’s a New Year’s Resolution for the Kansas Legislature: no more wasting our time and money on election conspiracy theories. In September and October of 2023, Senator Mike Thompson and others hosted hearings featuring speakers peddling truly insane speculations. These included the contention –really – that Italy and the Vatican have infiltrated Kansas elections by manipulating military satellites. Other speakers were linked to QAnon, the deranged, violent, and deeply anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. Under questioning, these speakers admitted that they had no actual knowledge of how elections are conducted in Kansas. Many of the conspiracy theorists relied on the idea that Kansas election equipment is connected to the Internet, which is false and easily disproved. Slate dubbed this, “The Election Denialist Roadshow.” Some Republicans actually believe this nonsense, while others know better but play along for fear of getting primaried.

Satellites, “ballot harvesting,” and George Soros are not legitimate concerns, but there are a few things that would improve Kansas elections. A serious election security bill would begin by properly updating the registration rolls. While there is no evidence of ballots being cast in the name of dead people here, and it is extremely rare elsewhere in the U.S., good record keeping still calls for the rolls to be current. Voters rarely notify election authorities that they have moved or that a loved one has passed away. New death certificates along with change-of-address filings at the Post Office can be quite helpful here. A nonpartisan, multi-state system called ERIC shares this data across state lines. ERIC has also been targeted by conspiracy theorists, but this should not affect policymaking.

Additional challenges include signature matches, now the usual way to validate ballots. Many signatures are now taken on a digital pad rather than with a pen and paper, and many people make only a squiggly line on those rather than actually signing. In addition to setting standards for signatures, the bill should also require all digital voting machines to print a piece of paper for each ballot. These can be inspected by the voter before being cast in the ballot box, and also used for both machine and hand recounts, when necessary. Even more crucial are better pay and training for poll workers. In today’s toxic political environment, providing for the security of election workers is also vital–some have received death threats.