 | Thu, Aug 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Working remote takes a toll on US business


Today, employers are struggling to bring remote workers back to the office. A third of employees currently have complete freedom about where they work, compared with just 18 percent in France, according to a recent ADP study of 17 countries.

By

Columnists

August 24, 2023 - 4:44 PM

Financial analyst Timothy Mancari sits in a cafe as he works remotely in Arlington, Virginia, on May 25, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Remote work has become a de facto benefit to recruit, retain and, in some cases, appease workforces.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work was a luxury. During the pandemic, employers sold it as a necessity to keep their businesses functioning. Once the public health risk abated, it became a privilege. Now, some employees take it as a right.

What began as a means to mitigate public health risk to individuals and keep the economy functioning has persisted beyond what anyone could have envisioned.

Related
August 25, 2021
December 7, 2020
November 20, 2020
June 5, 2019
Most Popular