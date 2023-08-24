Working remote takes a toll on US business

Remote work has become a de facto benefit to recruit, retain and, in some cases, appease workforces.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work was a luxury. During the pandemic, employers sold it as a necessity to keep their businesses functioning. Once the public health risk abated, it became a privilege. Now, some employees take it as a right.

What began as a means to mitigate public health risk to individuals and keep the economy functioning has persisted beyond what anyone could have envisioned.