Zelenskyy cautiously optimistic about ceasefire

The recent summitry between Ukraine, the United States and Europe, kicked off by President Donald Trump’s initial peace proposal, produced something rare in this war: a negotiating track that looks serious enough to matter. After months of motion without traction, the conversation is no longer about abstract frameworks. It is about concrete trade-offs.

Clarity is finally emerging, but it’s not yet time to be euphoric. Though news coverage indicates that only questions of territory remain unresolved, Ukraine’s red lines cannot be found on maps.

Bitter recent history has taught that what matters is not where the ceasefire lines are drawn, but what happens afterward.

It has been reported that the United States is prepared to offer Ukraine legally binding security guarantees.

If so, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has scored a significant victory. This is something Kyiv has sought since 1991 when it gained independence from Moscow, and something its Western partners have consistently refused to provide.

Ukraine long ago lost faith in the various political security assurances it has been offered, most of which the West has not honored.

Now, it seems, Kyiv may finally have a chance to see whether legally binding guarantees will be upheld any more reliably.

Zelenskyy appears to have shifted, too. He is signaling readiness to contemplate painful compromises that, earlier in the full-scale invasion, would have been politically and strategically unthinkable — including proposals that touch the most sensitive of all issues: territory.

There is a temptation in every ceasefire negotiation to treat geography as the main variable.

Diplomats sweat over where the front line freezes, which towns change hands and which lands are labeled “temporarily occupied.”

Yet the central question in these talks is not simply whether Ukraine might give up a portion of Donbas, the ravaged region on the nation’s eastern border with Russia, under a negotiated formula. It is what comes next.

What prevents Russia from turning a “ceasefire” into a means of finishing the job?

This is not merely a theoretical question. Ukraine learned some hard lessons in 2015 that have left it understandably cautious.

That year, the second Minsk agreement was signed to stop the war in eastern Ukraine. The ceasefire was set to begin on Feb. 15. As the diplomatic ink dried, officials spoke hopefully of de-escalation.

But on the ground, the fighting did not stop. Russian forces and their proxies continued their assault on Debaltseve, a key rail and road junction. Only after the city fell and Ukrainian troops were forced to withdraw on Feb. 18 did the ceasefire truly take hold.

In practice, the ceasefire served as diplomatic cover for Russia to seize what it wanted before the line froze.