 Thu, Dec 02, 2021
Cuomo’s brotherly love breaches workplace ethics

CNN should fire the news anchor

By

Editorials

December 2, 2021 - 10:22 AM

Then-New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update during a news conference in March, 2020. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/TNS)

Given the vicissitudes of the news business, we can’t blame CNN’s Chris Cuomo for deciding that his family — more specifically, his brother Andrew — came first in his list of personal priorities. 

Many would have made the same choice, being as even jobs you love tend not to love you back, whereas brothers do.

And many of us trapped in Chicago homes during the first weeks of the pandemic won’t forget the sustenance provided by the Cuomo brothers’ forthright CNN exchanges from New York. At a time when we all were worried about family, the close relationship between the then-governor of New York and his broadcaster younger brother matched the needs of the moment, especially after Chris Cuomo revealed his own COVID-19 diagnosis and started broadcasting from his basement.

